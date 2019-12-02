Man accused of shoplifting fights deputy at Cortana Walmart, is arrested

Antoine Parker

BATON ROUGE – Officials say a deputy with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office worked with one of Cortana Walmart’s Asset Protection Associates to apprehend a particularly resistant shoplifter.

A police report says on the evening of Black Friday, Antoine Parker attempted to leave Walmart with 33 stolen items, amounting to a total of $379.70. Police say Parker tried to hide the stolen goods in multiple gift bags, but his attempt was thwarted when an observant Walmart Asset Protection Associate noticed and called police in to assist.

According to a police report, Parker was nearly out of the store when the Walmart Associate shouted at him to stop. Deputies say Parker did not comply and became increasingly resistant when he was approached by a police officer. Parker allegedly made a scene, attempting to evade both the Walmart Associate and police officer, who were finally able to restrain him by using both handcuffs and leg irons.

Police say, once Parker was restrained he began threatening nearby Walmart Associates, saying he was going to break their jaws and then murder them along with their families.

Deputies note that Parker’s antics didn't end there, they say when advised of his Miranda Rights, Parker cursed them out and then refused to tell officers his name.

According to the police report, shortly after this Parker began shaking as if he were experiencing a seizure. Deputies say they contacted EMS and had him taken to Our Lady of the Lake Hospital (OLOL) for evaluation and treatment.

While at the hospital, police say they were finally able to identify Parker and discovered he had two active bench warrants for aggravated criminal damage to property.

Once discharged from OLOL, Parker was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on charges of theft, resisting an officer, and simple assault.