Man accused of 'pimping underage girls' while out on bond in another human trafficking case

BATON ROUGE — A man out on bond in a juvenile human trafficking case has been arrested in a new case again involving teen girls.

Kevontae Reed was booked Thursday with human trafficking and indecent behavior with juveniles.

The new investigation began when a teen girl went to Baker Police about messages she said she was getting from Reed, according to police records.

She said she met Reed when she was 12, and that as recently as February she had been forced into sex for money at Baton Rouge hotels. Reed posted online ads and kept the money paid for those encounters, police records said.

The victim said Reed also sometimes beat her and forced her to have sex with him, according to his arrest warrant.

Reed was previously arrested on human trafficking charges and has a trial set for June. He was out on bond in that case when he was arrested Thursday.

The District Attorney's office on Friday asked the judge in that case to revoke his bond.

Police said a trafficking victim was rescued during the investigation that led to Reed's current arrest.