Man accused of not seeking help for 1-year-old's second-degree burn

BATON ROUGE - A man accused of not seeking immediate medical attention for a 1-year-old child's severe burns was arrested Friday.

According to police affidavits, Jose Martinez-Mendez, 33, was arrested on charges of second-degree cruelty to juveniles and child desertion after a roommate called 911 to bring attention to his child's burns on November 22.

Hospital staff found that the child had a second-degree burn that occurred several days earlier. Martinez-Mendez said he heated a bottle with liquid in it, left the bottle unattended because he believed the child was sleeping in her bed, and then heard the child scream and start crying. Both the child's clothing and the floor were wet when he went in to see what happened. Martinez-Mendez did not believe the burn hurt her.

Martinez-Mendez told investigators he "couldn't work and be at the hospital" when asked why he couldn't bring his child to the hospital. He also asked the medical staff if he could leave because he had to work.