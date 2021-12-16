Man accused of killing Tulane alum in 2016 now faces murder, robbery charges

NEW ORLEANS - Just over five years after 25-year-old Thomas Rolfe was shot to death in New Orleans, a suspect has been indicted and jailed in connection with his murder.

According to NOLA.com, a New Orleans jury on Wednesday indicted 44-year-old Ernest Weatherspoon in Rolfe's murder and as of Thursday morning, Weatherspoon was arrested.

He faces charges of second-degree murder and armed robbery.

Rolfe, a resident of St. Louis, Missouri, was walking near South Claiborne and Toledano Street when Weatherspoon mugged him and shot him in the chest.

Rolfe and his fiancee were reportedly visiting New Orleans to scout out wedding venues.

A passerby discovered Rolfes’s body and reported it to New Orleans police.

NOLA.com says Weatherspoon would receive mandatory life imprisonment if he is convicted of murdering Rolfes, and if he is also convicted of armed robbery, he could get an additional 10 to 99 years in prison.