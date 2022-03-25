Man accused of killing suspect in son's murder, wounding suspect's mother

Bokio Johnson

NEW ORLEANS - A man allegedly killed the suspect in his son's murder during a drive-by shooting Wednesday.

The New Orleans Police Department told WWL-TV that the shooting happened around 8:52 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Chef Menteur Highway and Providence Place.

Bokio Johnson, 46, allegedly shot 21-year-old Hollis Carter and wounded Carter's mother. The two were driving to a pretrial hearing for the March 2021 murder of Edna Karr High School student Caleb Johnson, Bokio Johnson's son.

Caleb Johnson's obituary indicates that Bokio Johnson is his father, according to WWL-TV.

Officers responding to the drive-by shooting Wednesday found Carter's mom shot several times and lying in the street near Carter, who was shot in the head.

Carter died at the scene, and his mother was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Police say Carter previously confessed to the March 2021 killing of 18-year-old Caleb Johnson and his stepsister, 25-year-old Breyiana Brown, during a gun sale in the West Bank. A third victim was wounded in the shooting but survived.

Carter was free on a $375,000 bond and was due in court for a status hearing on two counts of second-degree murder and one count of attempted second-degree murder, WWL-TV reports.

Bokio Johnson was identified as a suspect in the drive-by and arrested Friday. He was booked into the Orleans Parish Justice Center on charges of second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder.