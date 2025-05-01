Man accused of killing Loranger woman, her daughter deemed competent to stand trial

NEW ORLEANS — A man accused of killing a Loranger woman, kidnapping her two daughters and killing one of them on Thursday was deemed competent to stand trial before a federal judge.

Daniel Callihan faces capital murder charges in both Tangipahoa Parish and Mississippi for the deaths of Callie Brunett, 35, and Erin Brunett, 4. Callie Brunett's 6-year-old daughter was also abducted and Callihan said that he intended to keep her as a "sex slave."

Thursday's appearance in federal court was Callihan's second competency hearing. Following a mental exam in March, an expert said it appeared nothing would prevent Callihan from aiding in his defense. The judge said that, to address continuing concerns from Callihan's lawyers, he would order another review.

Callihan entered a plea of not guilty and prosecutors said that the death penalty is still a possibility.

"Sober, no drugs in my system, I did it," Callihan said while being processed last year. "I have no reason for what I did. All I want to say is that I was sober and only on LexaPro – and off LexaPro – and I'm also diagnosed with borderline multiple personality disorder."

Callihan's girlfriend Victoria Cox is also charged with capital murder and related crimes in Mississippi and Tangipahoa Parish. Both Callihan and Cox remain in custody after being indicted by a grand jury in Tangipahoa. State prosecutors in Tangipahoa Parish are seeking the death penalty for Callihan in that case.