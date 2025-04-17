Second competency hearing ordered for man accused of killing Loranger mother, kidnapping daughters

NEW ORLEANS — A second competency hearing is set to evaluate the mental state of a man accused of killing a Loranger woman and kidnapping her two daughters last year.

Daniel Callihan faces charges in the deaths of Callie Brunett, 35, and Erin Brunett, 4. Following a previous mental exam, an expert said it appeared nothing would prevent Callihan from aiding in his defense. The judge said that, to address continuing concerns from Callihan's lawyers, he would order another review.

That second review is now set to take place on May 1 at 8:30 a.m., according to court documents.

Callie Brunett's 6-year-old daughter was also abducted.

Callihan and his girlfriend Victoria Cox are charged with capital murder and related crimes in Mississippi and in Tangipahoa Parish. Cox and Callihan are accused of killing Brunett and taking her children with them to Mississippi, where Erin Brunett was killed.