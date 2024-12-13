62°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Man accused of intentionally setting Kansas Street home on fire arrested for arson

3 hours 58 minutes 20 seconds ago Friday, December 13 2024 Dec 13, 2024 December 13, 2024 9:21 AM December 13, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — A man accused of intentionally setting a house fire on Kansas Street in November was arrested.

Bruce Wright, 59, was arrested for aggravated arson on Thursday.

Baton Rouge Fire officials said firefighters arrived at the Nov. 30 fire at 6 a.m. and saw smoke and heavy flames coming from upstairs. The home's two residents was safe outside when firefighters arrived.

Trending News

Fire officials said the fire caused $60,000 in damage to the house.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days