58°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

No one injured after house fire on Kansas Street

3 hours 13 minutes 9 seconds ago Saturday, November 30 2024 Nov 30, 2024 November 30, 2024 9:48 AM November 30, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - Two homeowners were uninjured after a house fire on Kansas Street Saturday morning. 

Firefighters were called to the home shortly after 6 a.m. to find heavy fire in one of the upstairs bedrooms with the flames going into the attic. The two residents were safe outside. 

The fire was contained, but the second floor and attic were damaged by smoke and water. 

Trending News

Investigators were on scene Saturday morning to determine the cause. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days