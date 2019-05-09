Man accused of failing to finish repairs charged with contractor fraud

BATON ROUGE - Authorities arrested a man accused of failing to complete repairs on a home damaged in 2016.

On April 27, 2018, deputies were contacted about a residential contractor fraud complaint. According to the arrest report, the victims entered into a contract with Daniel Naquin to repair a home on East Glenhaven Drive.

Authorities say, Naquin, of NCO Construction, agreed to repair the home for $116,725.20. Repair work started shortly after the contract was signed. The residents were provided a copy of a residential contractor’s license for another company identified as Downum Diversified, LLC.

Naquin allegedly told the victims it would be a sufficient enough license to provide to their insurance company in order to get the repairs funded. By June 2017, the residents said Naquin had failed to complete the repairs.

In October 2017, the victims received an invoice claiming they owed Naquin over $16,000. They were provided a list of extra expenses.

After a legal battle, it was discovered that Naquin wasn't a licensed contractor.

Naquin was arrested and charged with residential contractor fraud.