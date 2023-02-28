Latest Weather Blog
Man accused of being prolific Baton Rouge drug dealer, arrested again while out on bond
BATON ROUGE - One of the city's most prolific drug dealers was arrested again this month after an undercover operation found him selling fentanyl to a confidential informant, according to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office.
Arrest documents show Frank Beauchamp was currently out on two other bonds at the time of his arrest this month. Investigators said Beauchamp sold fentanyl on three separate occasions to a CI. This month, a number of raids took place at residences believed to be used as stash houses.
EBRSO detectives raided homes and a bank this month seizing $120,000 in cash from a safety deposit box at Neighbors Federal Credit Union under Beauchamp's name. Another $27,000 in cash was found at his home on Avenue J, detectives noted.
The cash that was found at the bank matched the serial numbers for some of the cash that was used by EBRSO for one of the fentanyl drug buys.
Last week, Beauchamp was indicted in federal court for a previous drug arrest. When his case got to court, Judge Eboni Johnson Rose set his bond at $890,000.
The WBRZ Investigative Unit spoke to Judge Johnson Rose asking why a bond would be set again when he was already out on two others. Judge Rose said judicial canons, prohibit her from talking about any pending cases before her.
Despite Beauchamp getting another bond, he currently remains in jail on a federal hold. His criminal history dates back to the 1980s.
