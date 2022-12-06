79°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Man, 83, died in hospital days after being badly burned in Ascension house fire

37 minutes 35 seconds ago Tuesday, December 06 2022 Dec 6, 2022 December 06, 2022 11:02 AM December 06, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

DONALDSONVILLE -  An elderly man died in the hospital days after he was pulled from a burning home in Ascension Parish.

The Louisiana fire marshal's office said Tuesday that the 83-year-old man died just a couple days after the Nov. 30 fire on Caesar Lane in Donaldsonville. The agency said neighbors were able to get the man out before firefighters arrived, but he suffered severe burns in the process. 

He died at a hospital on Dec. 2. Officials have not yet publicly identified the victim. 

Investigators determined what room the fire started in, but they have not been able to figure out what caused it as of Tuesday morning. Photos showed the house was burned to the ground. 

Inspectors with the state fire marshal said the home had no working smoke detectors. 

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days