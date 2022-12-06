Man, 83, died in hospital days after being badly burned in Ascension house fire

DONALDSONVILLE - An elderly man died in the hospital days after he was pulled from a burning home in Ascension Parish.

The Louisiana fire marshal's office said Tuesday that the 83-year-old man died just a couple days after the Nov. 30 fire on Caesar Lane in Donaldsonville. The agency said neighbors were able to get the man out before firefighters arrived, but he suffered severe burns in the process.

He died at a hospital on Dec. 2. Officials have not yet publicly identified the victim.

Investigators determined what room the fire started in, but they have not been able to figure out what caused it as of Tuesday morning. Photos showed the house was burned to the ground.

Inspectors with the state fire marshal said the home had no working smoke detectors.