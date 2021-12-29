Man, 74, found dead inside home after gunfire erupts in BR neighborhood

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Police are investigating a Tuesday night homicide in a residential area near Prescott Road and North Brookstown Drive.

Detectives say 74-year-old Junies Jones was killed in a shooting that happened around 11 p.m. in the 5900 block of Heidel Avenue.

Investigators believe Jones was inside of his home when shots were fired from outside of the residence. One of the bullets hit Jones and he died at the scene of the crime.

Police are urging anyone with any information to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at (225) 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867