Man, 20, killed after car veered into oncoming traffic on Airline Highway
GONZALES - A man died Tuesday after the car he was riding in swerved into oncoming traffic and hit a pickup truck head-on.
The crash happened early Tuesday morning on Airline Highway, south of LA 431.
Louisiana State Police said 20-year-old Cameron Hall of Maurepas was in the passenger seat of a Honda Civic when the driver, identified as Trent Lessard, crossed the median and went into the southbound lanes, striking a pickup truck.
Two other vehicles heading south were involved in a chain reaction crash after the initial wreck.
Hall died at the scene. Three other people, including Lessard, suffered moderate injuries and were taken to a hospital.
It's still unclear what caused Lessard to steer into oncoming traffic. The crash remains under investigation.
