Malikah Shabazz, daughter of Malcolm X, dead at 56

Malikah Shabazz

NEW YORK - Malikah Shabazz, one of Malcolm X's six children, died Monday.

The daughter of the late civil rights activist was found unconscious by her daughter at her home in Brooklyn, according to CNN.

Shabazz's death appears to be the result of natural causes.

As news of her death spread, a number of activists took to social media to offer their condolences.

I’m deeply saddened by the death of #MalikahShabazz. My heart goes out to her family, the descendants of Dr. Betty Shabazz and Malcolm X.



Dr. Shabazz was pregnant with Malikah and her twin sister, Malaak, when Brother Malcolm was assassinated.



Be at peace, Malikah. pic.twitter.com/YOlYoW4xDC — Be A King (@BerniceKing) November 23, 2021

Malikah was in the womb of her mother Betty when Malcolm was gunned down in front of his family. She never got to hug him here. I pray he will be waiting to embrace her there. May Allah have mercy on them and make it easy for her remaining family in earth. https://t.co/cAjFH4qNiV — Dr. Omar Suleiman (@omarsuleiman504) November 23, 2021

Malikah Shabazz, the youngest daughter of Malcolm X, has been found dead in her home. She was one of the unborn twins that Betty Shabazz was carrying when Malcolm X was assassinated in 1965. My condolences to the Shabazz family. RIP #MalikahShabazz https://t.co/LD8GwKWPXx pic.twitter.com/iLYUwV0oEZ — Amro Ali (@_amroali) November 23, 2021

At 56 years of age, Shabazz was the youngest of Malcolm X's six daughters.