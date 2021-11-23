Malikah Shabazz, daughter of Malcolm X, dead at 56

48°
Source: CNN
By: Paula Jones
Malikah Shabazz

NEW YORK - Malikah Shabazz, one of Malcolm X's six children, died Monday.

The daughter of the late civil rights activist was found unconscious by her daughter at her home in Brooklyn, according to CNN.

Shabazz's death appears to be the result of natural causes.

As news of her death spread, a number of activists took to social media to offer their condolences.

At 56 years of age, Shabazz was the youngest of Malcolm X's six daughters.

