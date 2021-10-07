85°
Major wreck partially shuts down LA 621 in Prairieville
PRAIRIEVILLE - A crash on a major highway in Ascension Parish caused major delays Thursday.
The wreck was reported shortly after 2 p.m. on LA 621 at LA 73. The eastbound lane of the highway was closed after a vehicle reportedly flipped multiple times.
The roadway has since reopened.
It wasn't immediately clear whether anyone was hurt.
