85°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Major wreck partially shuts down LA 621 in Prairieville

1 hour 27 minutes 2 seconds ago Thursday, October 07 2021 Oct 7, 2021 October 07, 2021 2:46 PM October 07, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

PRAIRIEVILLE - A crash on a major highway in Ascension Parish caused major delays Thursday.

The wreck was reported shortly after 2 p.m. on LA 621 at LA 73. The eastbound lane of the highway was closed after a vehicle reportedly flipped multiple times.

The roadway has since reopened. 

Trending News

It wasn't immediately clear whether anyone was hurt.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days