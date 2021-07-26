Major medical groups urge U.S. officials to make COVID-19 vaccinations mandatory for health care workers

A number of leading medical groups have united to issue a joint statement urging U.S. officials to require that all health care workers be vaccinated against COVID-19, CNN reports.

More than 50 health care groups, including the American Medical Association, the American Academy of Pediatrics, and the American College of Physicians, have collaborated to issue a joint statement requesting that all health care and long-term care employers mandate COVID-19 vaccinations for their employees.

The joint statement was issued Monday and said, in part, "Our health care organizations and societies advocate that all health care and long-term care employers require their workers to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. This is the logical fulfillment of the ethical commitment of all health care workers to put patients as well as residents of long-term care facilities first and take all steps necessary to ensure their health and well-being."

It continued, "Because of highly contagious variants, including the Delta variant, and significant numbers of unvaccinated people, COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths are once again rising throughout the United States. Vaccination is the primary way to put the pandemic behind us and avoid the return of stringent public health measures."