87°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Major crash shuts down I-12 eastbound near Hammond on Friday morning

2 hours 58 minutes 48 seconds ago Friday, August 05 2022 Aug 5, 2022 August 05, 2022 9:38 AM August 05, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

HAMMOND - Two separate crashes near the eastbound I-12 and I-55 interchange caused major delays Friday morning.

Traffic cameras in the area showed several first responders and flashing lights as officials responded. 

All lanes were blocked on I-12 eastbound near LA-1249 (36) and the right lane was blocked on I-12 eastbound near I-55 southbound (38). Shortly after 10:30 a.m., all lanes were reopened. 

Trending News

It's unclear what caused the accidents or if there were any injuries. State Police responded to the scene.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days