Magnitude 5.5 earthquake shakes Southern California

RIDGECREST, LA- About 120 miles northeast of Los Angeles, a magnitude 5.5 earthquake rumbled and shaking was felt across Southern California, according to the US Geological Survey.

The level 5 earthquake occurred in Ridgecrest, California Wednesday. The USGS estimated the earthquake moderately shook and affected the people nearby as level 5 earthquakes are capable of breaking dishes, windows, and overturning objects.

While this level of earthquake does not typically cause major damage, there have been five earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or higher centered nearby.

The depth of this earthquake was 4.3 miles. USGS encourages those who felt the earthquake to report what they felt here.