Latest Weather Blog
Lt. governor offers own money as reward for arrest of person who vandalized historic New Orleans building
NEW ORLEANS - Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser is offering his own money as a reward for any information that leads to the arrest of a person caught on camera vandalizing a historic building in New Orleans early Friday morning.
The person was seen on camera between 2 and 2:15 a.m. spray painting The Presbytère in Jackson Square.
“We have worked hard over the last few years to restore The Presbytère," Nungesser said. "It’s a shame that some coward felt the need to deface this historic building in the middle of the night.
"Someone knows who this person is. We will do everything we can to make sure this person is not only caught, but justice is served. I am offering $5,000 of my own money to anyone who has information that leads to an arrest and conviction of this person who committed this crime.”
The graffiti has since been removed from the building.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
BRPD participates in semi-annual Drug Take Back Day
-
The votes are in: Election results here
-
Saturday morning shootings leave two dead, one hurt
-
Storm Station Meteorologist Emma Kate Cowan competes in Dancing for Big Buddy
-
Dancing for Big Buddy takes the floor Saturday night to raise money...
Sports Video
-
Jay Clark joins Michael Cauble to talk about LSU Gym's historic season
-
Fans welcome LSU Gymnastics team back to Baton Rouge after first NCAA...
-
The LSU Gymnastics team holds the program's first-ever NCAA Trophy
-
Collective effort creates a championship-caliber LSU gymnastics team
-
Baton Rouge Zydeco wraps up inaugural season