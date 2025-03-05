57°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Lt. Governor candidates set to speak at Press Club today

9 years 3 months 2 weeks ago Monday, November 16 2015 Nov 16, 2015 November 16, 2015 8:12 AM November 16, 2015 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

Trending News

BATON ROUGE- The candidates for Lt. Governor are speaking at the Press Club of Baton Rouge Monday.

It's one of the final times East Baton Rouge Parish Mayor-President, Kip Holden and former Plaquemines Parish President, Billy Nungesser will square off before election day on November 21.

The press club forum begins at 11:30 a.m. in the Iberville Room at the Belle of Baton Rouge. The public is invited to attend, but there's a fee to eat at the event.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days