Lt. Governor candidates set to speak at Press Club today

BATON ROUGE- The candidates for Lt. Governor are speaking at the Press Club of Baton Rouge Monday.



It's one of the final times East Baton Rouge Parish Mayor-President, Kip Holden and former Plaquemines Parish President, Billy Nungesser will square off before election day on November 21.



The press club forum begins at 11:30 a.m. in the Iberville Room at the Belle of Baton Rouge. The public is invited to attend, but there's a fee to eat at the event.