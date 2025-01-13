LSU women's basketball survives tough test from Vanderbilt

BATON ROUGE - The LSU women's basketball team needed a late fourth quarter rally and defensive effort to hold off visiting Vanderbilt 83-77 on Monday night in the Maravich Center.

LSU got big efforts from their big three players as Flaujae Johnson led the Tigers with 25 points, Aneesah Morrow poured in 23 points and 15 rebounds and sophomore Mikaylah Williams had 20 points as LSU moved to 19-0 on the season and 4-0 in SEC play.

The Tigers will travel to Florida on Sunday to face the Gators.