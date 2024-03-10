Latest Weather Blog
LSU women's basketball loses to undefeated South Carolina 79-72 in SEC Championship game
GREENVILLE - The LSU women's basketball team lost in the SEC Tournament Championship game 79-72 to undefeated South Carolina on Sunday.
LSU started the game with the lead, but lost it to South Carolina and trailed throughout. They got within one point in the fourth quarter before a fight broke out amongst the players.
With two minutes left in the fourth quarter, the LSU and South Carolina women's basketball SEC Championship game took a considerable pause when Flau'jae Johnson was shoved by a South Carolina's Kamilla Cardoso.
South Carolina vs LSU is getting CHIPPY pic.twitter.com/YKe2MPMSxQ— Boot Krewe Media (@BootKreweMedia) March 10, 2024
Police were on the court after Flau'jae's brother jumped over a scorer's table and onto the court.
Officials disqualified Cardoso, gave Flau'jaue and intentional and every player who left the bench during the altercation was ejected. Officials said the game will continue with the remaining players, five-on-five, with no substitutes.
Along with the ejection for Sunday night's game, Cardoso will miss the first game of the NCAA tournament.
