LSU women's basketball improves to 12-0 with comfortable win over ULL
BATON ROUGE - The LSU women's basketball team is still undefeated after a win over Louisiana-Lafayette on Sunday afternoon at the Maravich Center.
The No. 4 Tigers are now 12-0 thanks to an 85-57 win over the Ragin' Cajuns.
Junior Jersey Wolfenbarger had a game-high 18 points and 15 rebounds. Senior Aneesah Morrow also had a double-double, with 15 points and 15 rebounds.
LSU is back in action on Tuesday against Seton Hall at Mohegan Sun Arena in Connecticut. The game is at 5 p.m. and will air on Fox Sports 1.
