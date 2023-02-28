LSU Women's Basketball heavily lauded in All-SEC Postseason Awards

Kim Mulkey was named the 2022 AP Coach of the Year

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - LSU's record-tying 2023 women's basketball team was strongly praised in the All-SEC Postseason Awards.

Coming off of a record-tying 27-1 season, with a 15-1 record in SEC, LSU was proud to announce Flau'jae Johnson, Alexis Morris, Angel Reese and Sa'Myah Smith all earned high accolades in the ceremony.

Johnson won the SEC Freshman of the Year, the fourth LSU player to do so and the most recent since 2009. She was also placed on the SEC All-Freshman Team.

Morris was placed on the First Team in All-SEC.

Reese was also placed on the First team in All-SEC, and was also put on the SEC All-Defensive Team.

Smith was placed on the SEC All-Freshman Team along with Johnson.

Monday night, Coach Kim Mulkey spoke with WBRZ about the team's blazing season—you can watch the interview here.