LSU Wildlife Hospital releases bald eagle, breaks record for injured wildlife

BATON ROUGE - The LSU Wildlife Hospital released another bald eagle Friday as the facility is seeing a record number of 1,200 wild animals needing treatment.

"We've seen about 20% increase and we recognize that," said Dr. Mark Mitchell, Director of the Veterinary Clinical Sciences at LSU. "That's because a lot of people are conscientious that they are encountering these wildlife, and they want to do something to help them."

The bird was injured by a car while looking for food in Livingston Parish last month. Which Dr. Mitchell says is not usually how eagles are injured.

"That's very uncommon for a bald eagle," Dr. Mitchell said. "Typically, unfortunately, bald eagles come to us as a result of gunshot wounds."

One reason for the increase in injured wildlife is the building boom going on in the Capital Region. New neighborhoods are being built in areas where these animals live.

"When we fragment their habitat when we develop new housing structures or buildings, and other things like roads, we can affect where these animals can potentially exist," Dr. Mitchell said.

The Vet Hospital at LSU is no longer accepting young, orphaned wildlife because it has run out of space to house them.