69°
Latest Weather Blog
LSU wide receiver Kayshon Boutte announces he's returning for senior season
Via his Twitter, LSU junior wide receiver Kayshon Boutte announced Monday his plans to return for a senior season.
In a lengthy post, Boutte said "It is important to follow your dreams and live with the results. While some stories will end here, mine will not... Let's lock in and focus on the main goal of any LSU Tiger: WINNING A NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP"
Trending News
Boutte undoubtedly had one of his better games against Georgia in the SEC Championship, catching six passes for 107 yards and a touchdown. The New Iberia native was slated to be a first-round draft pick during the season but hadn't quite found a rhythm in Mike Denbrock's offense, registering career lows in touchdowns, receptions per game and yards per game.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Parish asking people to move fences again, more DSLD residents affected
-
Zachary high schooler allegedly shot classmate during off-campus fight; 3 teens facing...
-
Woman suspected of poisoning husband and boyfriend in separate killings goes to...
-
St. Tammany sheriff's deputy chases cow across busy highway
-
Holiday history - Sunday Journal