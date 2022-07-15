LSU welcomes possible Mike VII to campus

BATON ROUGE - On Wednesday, LSU's campus welcomed a rescue tiger who may soon become the school's next mascot.

LSU announced that "Harvey" the tiger has been moved to campus and is currently being housed in the night house of the tiger habitat.

The 11-month-old, male tiger must be quarantined in the night house for at least one week so that he can be observed by LSU veterinarians to ensure that he is healthy and a good fit for LSU. If that occurs, he will be formally introduced as the new mascot.

During the quarantine period, this rescue tiger will be acclimating to his new surroundings and will not be on view to the public or available for the media to photograph; his overall health must come first. Therefore, a photo of Harvey is attached so the LSU community can see him.

Until that time, he is not Mike VII.

Harvey was donated to LSU from a sanctuary in Okeechobee, Fla., called “Wild at Heart Wildlife Center.” Mikes IV, V and VI were also donated to LSU from rescue facilities. LSU says it has not purchased a tiger since Mike III in 1958, and the school does not support the for-profit breeding of tigers.