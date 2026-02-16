LSU to wear jersey patch sponsored by Australian oil and gas company across all sports this fall

BATON ROUGE — LSU will wear a sponsored patch on its jerseys across all 21 varsity sports starting in the fall, the school announced Monday.

The patch will feature the logo of Woodside Energy, an Australian oil and gas company with operations based in Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana. The logo patch will be purple and gold to match LSU's colors.

The patch will be added to all varsity sports uniforms for the 2026-2027 athletic season.

LSU called the sponsorship a "first-of-its-kind" deal, "marking a significant milestone in the new collegiate model."

In addition to the uniform patch, LSU will also add Woodside Energy signage and other "marketing assets" at all of its athletic venues. The deal also names Woodside an "Official Community Partner of LSU Athletics," meaning it will "[invest] in the community in ways that aim to meet the needs of Louisianans and [reaffirm] the authenticity of Louisiana and the people that make up the state."

Woodside has operated off the Louisiana coast for more than 20 years and recently invested $17.5 billion into its Louisiana LNG (Liquefied Natural Gas) facility near Lake Charles, according to an LSU press release.