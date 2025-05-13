85°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LSU to open season at Clemson on Aug. 30 in primetime on WBRZ

1 hour 21 minutes 5 seconds ago Tuesday, May 13 2025 May 13, 2025 May 13, 2025 4:45 PM May 13, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - LSU will begin their 2024 season against Clemson in primetime on WBRZ.

LSU's Twitter announced the kickoff at 6:30 p.m. Central at Clemson on August 30.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days