LSU to offer car sharing service to students

BATON ROUGE - Louisiana State University will host an event on campus to launch a car sharing service, Zipcar, now offered to its students.



Zipcar, is a car sharing network that allows consumers to rent and drive cars by the hour or day. Zipcar is a subsidiary of Avis Budget Group, Inc., a leader in rental car services, and offers 50 models and makes of cars.

Students will have to apply and once accepted, they will receive a university discount. Students can pay an annual $15 fee for the service, but there are hourly rates, and a day rate per vehicle.

For faculty there is no annual fee or application fee, but the hourly rate is also per vehicle and there is a day rate as well.

Zipcar is offered on other U.S. college campuses along with campuses in Austria, Canada, Germany, Spain, France, Turkey and the United Kingdom.



LSU’s launch event of the service will be Tuesday, Mar. 15 at the LSU Union Plaza from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Representatives from LSU Parking & Transportation Services and Zipcar will be available to show case the service and sign-up students for memberships.



Contact LSU Parking at 225-578-5000 for more information and visit the Zipcar website.