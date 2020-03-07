LSU to consider cancelling face to face classes if Coronavirus spreads to Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE - LSU is considering canceling face to face class instruction as concern over the Coronavirus continues to grow.

According to the Advocate, a memo was sent to faculty and staff members by Matt Lee, vice provost for academic programs and support services.

In the memo, Lee went on to say the university has developed a plan for instructors to move their curriculum completely online as a short term solution should virus pose a threat to the safety of faculty, staff, and students.

So far, there are no confirmed cases of the Coronavirus, however both the Department of Health, state officials, and LSU school officials say they are prepared should a case arise.