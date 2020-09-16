85°
LSU to announce additional details on football games, address its current COVID response

Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - LSU is scheduled to update the public on its COVID response Wednesday morning.

The university's interim President, Thomas Galligan will join Athletic Director Scott Woodward at 10 a.m. in addressing details related to what football games will look like amid the on-going COVID-19 pandemic.

According to current virus precautions, once the season kicks off on September 26, Tiger Stadium will only welcome about 25,000 fans.

Some of those fans may have been surprised on Tuesday when Coach Ed Orgeron mentioned that most of the football players on his current team have battled and overcome a case of novel coronavirus.

Since the start of the health crisis, LSU has been proactive in protecting its players, and Coach Orgeron has assured the public they will continue to do so.  

As of Wednesday, only four active cases of the infection remain among those on the team. 

