LSU tight end leaves the Tigers as fall camp starts

BATON ROUGE - LSU head coach Brian Kelly reported that sophomore tight end Mac Markway will not be playing football for the Tigers in 2024.

Kelly said the second-string tight end informed him of his decision on Monday night and on Tuesday Markway confirmed in a social media post that he will be entering the transfer portal.

Markway was heavily involved as a freshman for the Tigers in 2023 seeing action in twelve games and playing a total of 155 snaps with one start for LSU.

What was regarded as a deep and talented tight end room takes a hit with the unexpected departure and now the focus shifts on who will back up the leader in that room Mason Taylor who's entering his junior season.

Sophomore tight end Ka'Morreun Pimpton and freshman Trey'Dez Green have both stood out early in LSU's fall camp and it is expected that both will figure into LSU's new-look offense in the receiving game however their physicality and blocking prowess will need to improve.

LSU opens up the 2024 season against USC on September 1, in Las Vegas, Nevada.