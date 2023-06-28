LSU Tigers, defending women's basketball champs, will host South Carolina for their headlining game

BATON ROUGE - The SEC announced LSU women's hoops' home and away games for the upcoming season on Wednesday morning.

Reigning champs LSU will host South Carolina, the 2022 champs, as well as Arkansas, Florida, Kentucky, and Missouri. The Tigers will go on the road to face Georgia, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Tennessee, and Vanderbilt.

LSU will have home-and-home series with Texas A&M, Auburn, and Alabama.

Times, dates, and information on how to watch will be announced at a later date.