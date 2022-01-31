LSU Tiger baseball boasts talented roster as season nears

The LSU Tiger baseball team has one of the best rosters in the country, if you look at Baseball America's 2022 Preseason All-America teams.

LSU leads the country with four All-Americans as centerfielder Dylan Crews and third-baseman Jacob Berry were voted to the first team, and first baseman Tre’ Morgan and infielder Cade Doughty were named to the second team.

The Tigers start their 2022 season under new head coach Jay Johnson on February 18 against Maine at Alex Box Stadium.

More information from an LSU release can be seen below:

Crews, the 2021 Perfect Game National Freshman of the Year, hit .362 (89-for-246) in 2021 with 16 doubles, two triples, 18 homers, 42 RBI, 64 runs scored and 12 stolen bases. The product of Longwood, Fla., also received All-America, Freshman All-America, Second-Team All-SEC and Freshman All-SEC recognition, and he was voted the Louisiana Freshman of the Year.

Crews’ total of 18 home runs represented the most by a freshman in LSU single-season history, surpassing the mark of second baseman Mike Fontenot, who launched 17 dingers as a freshman in 2000.

He finished No. 1 in the SEC last season in total bases (163), No. 3 in batting average, No. 3 in on-base percentage (.453), No. 4 in base hits, No. 4 in runs scored, No. 5 in doubles and No. 5 in home runs.

Berry, who transferred this summer to LSU from Arizona, led the Wildcats to the 2021 College World Series and the Pac-12 championship.

A product of Queen Creek, Ariz., Berry batted .352 in 2021 with team highs of 17 homers and 70 RBI, and Collegiate Baseball newspaper named him the National Co-Freshman of the Year.

Berry earned first-team All-America recognition from the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association, and he received second-team All-America honors from D1Baseball and Perfect Game.

Morgan, a product of New Orleans, La., batted .357 (89-for-249) in 2021 with 16 doubles, four triples, six homers, 42 RBI, 64 runs scored and 15 stolen bases.

He received Freshman All-America, Second-Team All-SEC and Freshman All-SEC honors, and he was named to the SEC All-Defensive Team. Morgan was twice recognized as the SEC Freshman of the Week during a three-week period in late April-early May.

Doughty, a Denham Springs, La., native, batted .308 (70-for-227) for LSU in 2021 with 11 doubles, two triples, 13 homers, 55 RBI and 41 runs scored. He was 5-for-18 in the NCAA Eugene Regional with two doubles, one RBI and four runs , including 3-for-4 in the regional championship game win over Oregon with two doubles and two runs scored.

Doughty was named National and SEC Player of the Week on March 15, as he collected five home runs, six runs scored and 12 RBI in leading LSU to five wins in five games versus Texas Southern, New Orleans and UT San Antonio.