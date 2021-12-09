68°
Latest Weather Blog
LSU testing center experiences significant power outage during final exams
BATON ROUGE - A power outage affected a significant part of Louisiana State University's campus Wednesday evening during final exams.
Ernie Ballard, LSU's Media Relations Director, confirmed that, "the testing center lost power around 8:45 p.m. last night."
The university added that students who were taking tests Wednesday and were interrupted by the outage will have the opportunity to make up their exams.
The university said, "We are working with the testing center as well as with faculty to ensure that students who were both halted in testing or unable to test will be given an opportunity to complete the needed requirements for their courses."
Trending News
A reason for the outage has yet to be specified.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Dept of Health reports 13 additional probable Omicron cases in Louisiana
-
Dennis and Cynthia Perkins expected in court today for pretrial hearings
-
News 2 Geaux: Railway project to connect NOLA, BR
-
Interview: Garth Brooks on upcoming April 30 concert at Tiger Stadium
-
News 2 Geaux: NOLA teens arrested for carjacking
Sports Video
-
QB Max Johnson plans to transfer from LSU
-
WATCH: New LSU coach Brian Kelly arrives in Baton Rouge
-
High school coaches give Brian Kelly advice on how to tackle recruiting...
-
See the contract to get Brian Kelly as the new LSU Football...
-
Fans share their excitement about new LSU head coach Brian Kelly