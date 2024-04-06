LSU study exposes high drug use on campus, calls for expanded Narcan access

Two LSU seniors conducted a study that shows gut-wrenching data about the high drug use on LSU’s campus.

Nearly 1,000 LSU students participated in a study about drug use on campus. Ninety-six percent of students said they have never seen Narcan anywhere on campus and wish it could be easily available.

LSU seniors Gabriella Jensen and Ryley Young conducted a survey that shows the percentage of students who know someone who uses illegal drugs.

"We need to protect students from fentanyl, and Baton Rouge has a growing fentanyl crisis that is higher than most cities in the United States, and if we cannot protect our students, we're not doing them diligence," Jensen said.

86% of respondents know someone who uses illegal marijuana. 70% know someone who uses unprescribed Adderall or Vyvanse. 62% know someone who uses cocaine, and 45% know someone who uses Xanax.

With these percentages being so high, Jenson and certified substance abuse advocate Tonja Myles say the need for Narcan availability is crucial.

"Every time that I've had to save someone's life when they have overdosed and administer Narcan, it's never easy to watch when you see somebody there who stop breathing, whose body is lifeless, and you have to be quick,” Myles said.

Narcan is available in the LSU Student Health Center, dormitories and at the LSU Police Department. However, administrators will only give it to you if someone is actively overdosing. Myles says time is of the essence when it comes to overdose.

"If we approach it from a perspective of just in case it happens one minute, three minutes, you know, can be a matter of life and death, and so to have it ready available, you know, is a must,” Myles said.

Narcan is provided to LSU through funding from the board of regents, but Young believes students don't have enough access to it.

"What we're trying to do is make it so that students have access to life-saving medication anywhere on campus in any instance, and they don't have to, you know, go through a lot of red tape to receive that care,” Young said.

Jenson fears students won't know what to do in the case of an emergency.

“One of our biggest fears is students studying in the library for an exam and having an overdose and the nearest Narcan is in the Student Health Center and them having to run across campus to go get that Narcan and will they make it in time will they even know where to run that's the question," Jenson said.

Myles's aim is to save as many lives as she can.

"Seeing someone experiencing, you know, coming back to life, if you will, from a drug overdose is gut-wrenching, but it's also gratitude that they are now alive to see another day and hopefully get the help that they need from addiction,” Myles said.

Millions of Americans deal with addiction every day, so if you or anyone you know needs help, reach out to the 24-hour hotline 9-8-8, where you can text or call specialists to help you get through this hard time.