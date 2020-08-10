94°
LSU: Students, staff who test positive for coronavirus must isolate for 10 days

BATON ROUGE - LSU further detailed its campus policies for the fall semester Monday, saying anyone who contracts the coronavirus will need to self-isolate for at least 10 days.

The rule was outlined in a new directive issued Monday by University President Thomas Galligan, along with previously announced guidelines for wearing masks on campus.

According to the directive, anyone on campus who tests positive for COVID-19 must self-isolate for at least 10 days. Anyone who's symptomatic must go at least 10 days without showing symptoms and go 24 hours without a fever.

LSU is currently scheduled to return to campus Aug. 24 and will transition to online-only classes after Thanksgiving break.

You can read the university's fall 2020 roadmap here: https://lsu.edu/roadmap/docs/roadmap-fall-2020.pdf

