LSU student arrested for possession for child pornography, used campus servers to share abuse material

BATON ROUGE - Police arrested a 20-year-old LSU student for sharing child pornography through LSU's router system Wednesday afternoon.

Police received a cyber tip on Jan. 5 containing two videos or images of child sexual abuse material of children under the age of 13 through an Instagram and Google email account. Through subpoenas, police learned that LSU student Jahi Palmer-Davis owned the accounts.

Arrest paperwork says Palmer-Davis' used his university email and LSU's router system to upload the files.

On Feb. 2, 2024, police executed a search warrant on his Instagram account, which was used to talk with other users about trading videos of child sexual abuse material. He also talked to a user who identified themselves as a 14-year-old, where Davis sent videos to the juvenile and told them how to post nudes online.

Palmer-Davis was booked for pornography involving juveniles and unauthorized use of a wireless router system.