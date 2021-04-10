LSU student arrested for allegedly attacking another student with a brick, pocket knife and teeth

BATON ROUGE - A LSU student was arrested for allegedly attacking another student, threatening him with a knife and biting him.

According to the East Baton Rouge Prison affidavit, Freddie Peter Washington, 20, assaulted the victim in the East Campus Apartment parking lot on Friday night, in an attempt to steal the victim's car.

Washington hit the student in the back with a brick and then pointed a pocket knife at the victim, demanding that the victim give him the car.

A witness to the event helped the student fend off Washington. The two were able to knock the knife out of Washington's hand and subdue him just before the police arrived, according to the report.

One of the victims was injured by the knife, with a cut beneath his eye and a deep wrist wound from where Washington bit him.



Washington was arrested on charges of armed robbery and battery.