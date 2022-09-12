LSU student arrested after walking onto field, threatening police during Southern game

BATON ROUGE - An LSU student was issued a summons after walking onto the field and threatening police during the first half of the Southern game Saturday night.

LSU officials said Marwan Okeil strolled out onto the Death Valley field while the Tigers and Jaguars were playing around 7 p.m. Stadium security officers were able to take Okeil down and transport him to the LSU Police Department.

Video showed Okeil standing in the field with his hands on his hips before being apprehended by police.

Sources said Okeil was shouting at officers and threatening them before he was removed from the field.

Okeil was issued a misdemeanor summons for criminal trespassing and resisting an officer.

Fans, recall the moments when Okeil took to the field.

“I thought well, what was he thinking? To get up and just walk on the field," said Claire Cagnolatti, an LSU board member who played in LSU's band during her time in college.

“He hopped the fence and walked through the end zone onto the field and there’s a play taking place… I saw the video of it from that perspective this morning.”

Similar videos are flooding social media.

One post, from Barstool Sports, has over 6 million views already. That's because it's something many haven't seen during gamedays at LSU before.

“I've gone to almost every football game my entire freshman year, I've never seen somebody just stand out there and watch a whole play like they were a rep. That was pretty interesting," says Chelc Chisolm, a student at the university.

Other fans, including the Lee family, have a message for those who are considering doing something similar:

"Never ever run out onto the field during a game."