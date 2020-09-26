83°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LSU Star Derek Stingley ruled out due to illness ahead of season opener

5 hours 26 minutes 35 seconds ago Saturday, September 26 2020 Sep 26, 2020 September 26, 2020 10:38 AM September 26, 2020 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Image: ESPN

BATON ROUGE - LSU will be without a key player on defense ahead of their season opener against Mississippi State.

Derek Stingley Jr. has been ruled out for Saturday's game after becoming ill Friday night. He was evaluated overnight in the hospital.

His condition is said to not be COVID related and is expected to be discharged soon. It is said that he will return to activity after a full evaluation by the team's medical staff.

Stingley established himself as one of the nation's top defenders last season.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days