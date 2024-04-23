LSU softball suffers first non-conference loss of the season to UL-Lafayette

LAFAYETTE - The LSU softball team lost their first non-conference game of the season Tuesday evening.

After posting a 24-0 record out of the SEC this Spring, the LSU softball team fell on the road to Louisiana-Lafayette Tuesday, 9-4.

Raelin Chaffin started the game for the Tigers but did not get a single out before allowing five Rajin' Cajun runs. UL-L took a 6-2 lead after the first inning and cruised to the victory.

Karli Petty was the only LSU player with two hits in the game. The Tigers had just five hits all evening.

LSU is now 35-11 this season. The Tigers host Arkansas for a three-game series starting Friday.