LSU softball snaps losing streak, beats Missouri 4-3
COLUMBIA, Missouri - The LSU softball team snapped their four-game losing streak Sunday.
The Tigers scored two runs in the top of the sixth to take a 4-3 lead and held on late to move to 25-4 overall (5-4 in SEC play) this season.
Ciara Briggs went 2-for-4 with an RBI for the Tigers. Kelly Lynch added a hit and two RBIs.
Syndey Berzon got the win in the circle, pitching 5.1 innings, allowing just two hits and one unearned run.
LSU will play at Nicholls on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
