No. 16 LSU softball eliminated from NCAA tournament by No. 1 Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. - The 2026 LSU softball season came to an end with the No. 16 Tigers losing game two of the Tuscaloosa Super Regional to No. 1 Alabama 4-1. The Crimson Tide swept the series and now advance to the Women's College World Series.

With multiple lightning delays throughout the day, the game took nearly 6.5 hours to complete. Jayden Heavener, despite the delays, was able to pitch a complete game. Aside from a problematic three-run fourth inning, Heavener was solid in her final outing of the season. The sophomore struck out eight batters.

The Alabama pitching staff, in the meantime, continued to give LSU headaches. Vic Moten struck out seven in four innings, and after the second lightning delay, SEC pitcher of the year Jocelyn Briski made her second appearance in the series and picked up right where she left off in game one. Briski struck out five Tigers in three innings, bringing her total strikeouts in the series to 16 in 10 innings.

In total, Alabama struck out 23 LSU batters in games one and two.

The final run of the Tigers' season came off the bat of Tori Edwards, who brought in Alix Franklin on an RBI single in the bottom of the third. The Tigers were unable to bring another run across, but they did out-hit the Tide 7-6.

This loss marks the fifth time the Tigers have been eliminated in Super Regionals since their last trip to Oklahoma City for the Women's College World Series in 2017.