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Louisiana officials want to hear from the public on the future of I-12 travel

2 hours 3 minutes 52 seconds ago Monday, June 01 2026 Jun 1, 2026 June 01, 2026 1:53 PM June 01, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development is asking the public to weigh in on the future of Interstate 12 through a new online survey.

The survey is part of the I-12 Corridor Master Plan, which officials say will guide transportation investments along the corridor through 2055 and beyond.

Through the planning process, DOTD said it will look at existing road conditions, identify future transportation needs and address congestion, safety and mobility issues along I-12.

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DOTD said survey results will be used in the development of the Corridor Master Plan. Louisiana residents are encouraged to complete the survey and visit the DOTD website for additional information.

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