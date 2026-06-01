2 former LSU Tigers named to the 2027 NFF College Football Hall of Fame Ballot

BATON ROUGE — Two former LSU Tiger football players have the opportunity to be cemented into the NFF College Football Hall of Fame.

Offensive Guard Alan Faneca and Cornerback Patrick Peterson were two of the 80 players and nine coaches named to the 2027 NFF College Football Hall of Fame Ballot on Monday.

Faneca helped the Tigers lead the SEC in rushing during his final two seasons in 1996 and 1997. He also helped LSU to three bowl wins before entering the NFL draft prior to his senior year.

In 2010, Peterson became the first LSU player to win both the Bednarik and Jim Thorpe awards and the first player in SEC history to win both SEC Defensive Player of the Year and SEC Special Teams Player of the Year after leading the league in punt and kickoff return yards.

“Being named to this ballot places these remarkable individuals among an exceptionally elite group whose achievements helped shape college football history," NFF President and CEO Steve Hatchell said. "We are proud to celebrate their accomplishments and look forward to the selection of the next Hall of Fame class.”

The 2027 class will be officially revealed in January of 2028, with the induction occurring in December of 2027 at the NFF Annual Awards Dinner.