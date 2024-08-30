LSU's new upgrades expected to bring in large crowds for 2024 season, Death Valley's 100th year

BATON ROUGE - It is a big year for the LSU Tigers. Not only is Death Valley getting over $19 million in upgrades, it's also the stadium's 100th anniversary.

The upgrades include new video boards, speakers, lights and more.

The original 1924 stadium seated roughly 12,000 fans. Now, it seats 100,000, making it the fifth-largest football stadium in the nation.

Aside from the stadium upgrades, the team will be led by quarterback,#13 Garrett Nussmeier. Also, a new coaching staff for the defense has joined the team.

LSU head coach Brian Kelly said in a recent interview he believes the changes have benefitted the team.

"We're in year three. This is the most accountable this group has been. There's trust within the group. This will be the deepest team that we've had," Kelly said. "I control what our process is and how we go to work every day, and I can tell you in year three, I've had really good success with getting our football team, to be the most accountable, the most trusted team that I had here at LSU."

These changes are expected to bring in major crowds according to booth officer for LSU parking and transportation Christopher Green.

"I see a lot of traffic. A lot of traffic. I think LSU is going to be good this year and I think there's gonna be thousands of people because LSU fans follow them every time. LSU fans always follow so it's gonna be a lot of people," Green said.

The Tigers take the field at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas Sunday to play the USC Trojans at 6:30 p.m. CST for their season opener.

Fans will get to experience the Death Valley upgrades Saturday, September 7th in their home game against Nicholls University.

For the full LSU Tigers 2024 football schedule click here.