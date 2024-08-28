Tiger Stadium's upgrades for 100-year anniversary almost ready for fans

BATON ROUGE - Ten days out from kickoff in Tiger Stadium, Wednesday construction crews were still making last-minute adjustments on upgrading the stadium.

Keli Zinn with Tiger Athletics says the upgrades are worthy of the hundred years anniversary of Tiger Stadium’s completion.

"I know a number of you have waited anxiously," Zinn said. “[It’s] just a tremendous atmosphere, above and beyond anything we've seen in our history.”

Zinn says Tiger Athletic Foundation put roughly $19.8 million into stadium renovations. Upgrades include a new, larger scoreboard at the end zone.

“We've gone from roughly 80 feet wide to an excess of 150 feet wide,” she said.

On top of the lights, programmed effects and an all-new scoreboard, there’s also changes you can hear. Zinn says the sound system was totally revamped, and she says there’s nothing like it across the country. The plan is to use the new lighting system to celebrate past football season.

"We can really use those for anything, whether it's during football season, Mardi Gras, you name it. I think it will give us a chance for us to really highlight this venue in a way that a lot of people are going to see."

The first game back in Tiger Stadium is September 7.